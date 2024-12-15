REPORT: Yankees Considering Trade For Guardians All-Star Slugger
After losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the New York Yankees have been one of the most active teams on the trade and free agent market.
They've already signed SP Max Fried to an eight-year contract and traded for RHP Devin Williams. However, it doesn't look like they're done, and New York's next move may involve the Cleveland Guardians.
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are considering a trade for All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor.
A move for Cleveland's slugger may be contingent on the Yankees' current negotiations with the Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger.
Heyman posted on X on Sunday that, "Still a $ gap in Bellinger trade talk with Yankees and Cubs as of this minute. It's a matter of 'who blinks first,' if ever."
If New York does acquire the former MVP, a trade for Naylor likely makes less sense.
Seeing Naylor in pinstripes would take a lot of getting used to for Cleveland and New York fans if a trade takes place.
Naylor has a history with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole dating back to the 2022 playoffs when the Guardians first baseman infamously "rocked the baby" after taking Cole deep. New York fans then mocked Naylor upon his return to Yankee Stadium.
Naylor has been at the center of trade rumors all offseason, and it was reported that the Guardians are open to moving him in the right package.
The 27-year-old is coming off a career season, hitting 31 home runs and driving in 108 RBI.
If a trade does happen, he would be a massive upgrade for the Yankees at first base and would leave a massive void to be filled by the Guardians.