Reporter Makes Strong Game 3 Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers are set to square off in Game 3 of their ALDS series this afternoon. In the best of five series, Game 3 is a massive game for both squads.
For the Guardians, going down 2-1 in the series would be deflating. They are the better team on paper, but have run into a red-hot Tigers' squad. If they were to lose today, facing an elimination game on the road is never an easy task to overcome.
While the nerves are high surrounding the game, Cleveland has a huge opportunity. Locking in at least a Game 5 at home would be a huge relief.
One reporter expects to see the Guardians bounce back strong from their Game 2 loss to Detroit.
John Fanta, a broadcaster and reporter with FOX Sports, made it clear that he's expecting the team to respond with a much better performance today.
“The Cleveland Guardians, on paper, are the best team in the American League. There’s no reason to believe they won’t respond tomorrow."
In Game 2, Cleveland ended up getting shut out by a final score of 3-0. It was a brutal contrast to their 7-0 win in Game 1.
At some points during the regular season, the Guardians' offense struggled to produce runs. Hopefully, they aren't going into another slump.
Fanta made a bold statement about Cleveland as well. He believes they are the best team in the entire American League, even over the New York Yankees. Of course, the Yankees are currently tied at one game apiece with the Kansas City Royals in their ALDS series.
Ideally, the Guardians will come out and start Game 3 like they started Game 1. They need to get on the board early and get the offense jumpstarted.
Alex Cobb will take the mound for Cleveland. The Guardians need a big game from the veteran starter and they need to give him run support.
If they can put a solid game together and come out with a win, they'll be feeling very good about their chances to move on to the ALCS by winning one out of two games.