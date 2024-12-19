REPORT: Mariners Considering Blockbuster Trade with Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors surrounding first baseman Josh Naylor so far this offseason. At this point in time, it does not appear that those trade rumors are going anywhere anytime soon.
Naylor is the kind of piece that teams could circle back around to as the free agency market continues thinning out.
With that in mind, one American League team is considering pursuing a trade for the Guardians' star.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Seattle Mariners are considering trying to upgrade their first base position and offense and Naylor is one of the names on their list.
This isn't the first time that Naylor has been connected as a potential target for the Mariners. He has been linked to them a couple of times this offseason.
It's a fit that would make a ton of sense for Seattle.
During the 2024 MLB season with Cleveland, Naylor ended up playing in 152 games. He hit 31 home runs, drove in 108 RBI, and slashed .243/.320/.456.
At just 27 years old, Naylor could be a long-term pickup for whoever acquires him. The Guardians could also keep him in town. It would require some logistical work to figure out where everyone would play, but they do not "have" to trade him this offseason.
Obviously, this is a situation to keep a close eye on. If the Mariners decide to get aggressive in their trade pursuit of Naylor, a move could happen very quickly.
Also, there are quite a few other teams around the league who could have interst in Naylor.
All of that being said, it seems likely that Cleveland is not done yet this offseason. They have made a couple of nice moves, but more work could still be done.
Hopefully, the Guardians can make another move or two to increase their chances of winning a World Series in 2025. They were close in 2024. Naylor being moved could end up happening and it would be interesting to see what Cleveland gets in return and what other moves would follow.