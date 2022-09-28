Skip to main content

September Has Been A Month To Remember For The Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland wins the American League Central on the heels of an incredible month of September.
The Guardians winning the American League Central is impressive in itself. A number of people had counted them out and handed the division crown over to either the Minnesota Twins or the Chicago White Sox before the season began. 

Both of these teams were in it at the beginning of September too until they played the Guardians.

On September 1 the Guardians held a one-game lead over the Twins and a four-game lead over the White Sox. FanGraphs only gave them a 51 percent chance to win the division with a series against the two teams on their tale.

After the Guardians took four out of five from the Twins, Minnesota fell to five games back and was seemingly out of it. Now all Cleveland had left was Chicago. 

They marched right onto the White Sox's turf and literally swept them off the field. Finally, on the 25th the Guardians clinched the division and held a 10-game lead over the White Sox.

This stretch was when the Guardians could easily have succumbed to the pressure. Instead, they rose up to the moment and ended up going 18-2 in that stretch. 

If that doesn't get you pumped up for this team heading into the postseason, I don't know what will!

Now the Guardians have a lengthy home stand to close out the regular season. The perfect place to give players some rest and line up the pitching staff for the postseason. 

