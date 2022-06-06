Series Opener Between Guardians And Rangers Rained Out

Well, it’s another home stand and another rain-out for the Cleveland Guardians. Tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers has been rained out and will be made up tomorrow, June 7, as a traditional doubleheader. The first pitch of game one will be at 3:10 pm.

What makes all these rainouts even more frustrating is that the Guardians have played pretty well when they are at Progressive Field. They have a home record of 11-8 and have scored 87 runs this season when at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

Since the Guardians have had so many rainouts through these first few months of the season, they are setting themselves up for a lot of games in a short amount of time which is no fault of their own.

Cal Quantrill was scheduled to be on the mound tonight for the Guardians and Jon Gray was ready to go for the Rangers. So far there has not been any word from either club about who they plan to pitch for the rest of the series.

Hopefully, the rain will hold off the rest of the week, so the Guardians and Rangers are able to get the series in.

