Series Opener Between Guardians And Yankees Postponed

Game one of Guardians vs. Yankees postponed. Will be made up as a doubleheader.

After an evening of rain and thunder in northeast Ohio, the club announced that the series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees has been postponed. The game will be made up as a split doubleheader tomorrow, July 2.

The first pitch for game one will be at 12:10 p.m. and the gates will open up at 11:00 a.m. Game two will then start at 6:10 p.m with gates for that game opening up at 4:30 p.m.

Fans will be cleared out between the two games.

For those who did have tickets to tonight's game, there are still some options available. Fans can either use their ticket from tonight for game one tomorrow, or they can exchange the ticket for one of 44 selected games on a previous date.

The last thing that the Guardians needed was another rainout, but that is exactly what Mother Nature gave them. This weekend is going to present a big test for the young club.

They were already scheduled to have a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Monday, July 4. Now with another doubleheader scheduled for tomorrow, they will have to play five games in only three days.

That is going to put a massive strain on the Guardians' pitching staff, especially with going up against a lineup as good as the Yankees. Good thing the team will get tonight to rest up because they are going to need it before the long weekend.

