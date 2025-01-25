Several Guardians Appear On MLB's New Top 100 Prospects List
The Cleveland Guardians have an exciting wave of young talent coming up through their farm system.
MLB Pipeline released its new Top-100 prospects list for the 2025 season, and the Guardians have five of their minor leaguers on the list.
Here's a look at each player's position and what level they're currently at.
10. Travis Bazzana INF (High-A)
36. Chase DeLauter OF (Triple-A)
60. Jaison Chourio OF (Single-A)
62. Angel Genao INF (Single-A)
The biggest takeaway from this overall ranking is that Bazzana is already among MLB Pipeline's top 10 prospects in baseball, just months after his professional debut.
The 2024 first-overall pick only has 27 Minor League games under his belt, but his potential to be a top hitter at the MLB level is clear.
Bazzana said earlier this offseason that he's prepared to move quickly through the Guardians' farm system. It will be interesting to see how much higher Bazzana gets on this list as the season progresses and is promoted to new levels.
MLB Pipeline's list is also very high on Chase DeLauter, ranking him in their top 40. However, DeLauter could easily graduate outside of prospect status shortly after the 2025 season starts, with his ETA projected for some time during next year.
One player missing from MLB Pipeline's top prospects list, which other evaluation outlets have included on theirs, is Ralphy Velazquez.
One still wonders if Cleveland, with all of its young talent, will ever package some of its prospects to acquire a proven big-league player.
This isn't a formula the front office typically uses, but anything could happen with the Guardians establishing themselves as World Series contenders during the 2024 season.