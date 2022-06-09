Skip to main content

Shane Bieber Reaches Impressive Career Milestone

Shane Bieber becomes the second fastest pitcher to reach 700 career strikeouts.

On a gloomy night weather-wise in downtown Cleveland, Shane Bieber gave fans something to cheer about!

Bieber struck out the 700th batter of his career in only 93 games, making him the second fastest player to do so since 1901. The fastest player to get there was Yu Darvish who did it in only 87 games.

This number of strikeouts, in such a short amount of time, is a very impressive achievement for Bieber. It's even more impressive considering all of the fantastic pitchers that the game has seen over the last few years.

It's hard to not think about how fast Bieber would have gotten to 700 strikeouts if he didn't get hurt last season. He missed almost half of last season with an injury, and Darvish beat him to 700 strikeouts by only six games. 

Even in the nonideal conditions, Bieber looked fantastic in against the Texas Rangers. When he achieved the strikeout, he had already struck out five batters in only four innings of work. He got one more strikeout before the game was put in another rain delay. 

Since being called up by Cleveland, Bieber has been a dominant pitcher and one of the best in the MLB. It will be exciting to see what other achievements Bieber gets in a Guardians uniform!

