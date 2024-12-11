Shane Bieber Shares Reasons Behind Decision To Re-Sign With Guardians
Shane Bieber is officially back with the Cleveland Guardians.
The organization announced the news on Wednesday afternoon that the former Cy Young winner signed a one-year deal for 2025 with a player option for the 2026 season.
Soon after the announcement, Bieber met with the media to recap his free agency experience and his rehab progress.
During that press conference, Bieber also shared why he decided to return to the Guardians for at least one more season.
"It was obviously a mutal decision, and a lot of trust on both ends. Just all-encompassing; there's a lot of intangibles that come with sticking with Cleveland. The people. The process," said Bieber on Wednesday.
"The relationships that have developed and nurtured over the last six, seven, eight years are really impressive and hard to leave behind. So, I was really happy to get that call and come to an agreement."
Of course, another factor in this tough decision was Bieber's health and rehab and his continued involvement with the same group that's been helping him.
Bieber was adamant that he's confident in his current rehab, but he also admitted that sticking with the Guardians media team was something he "considered and weighed heavily" during free agency.
Bieber won't be in the 2025 Opening Day rotation and likely won't be back on the mound until sometime in the second half of the season.
However, if Bieber comes back and looks even half as good as he did to start the 2024 season, it would be a massive boost for Cleveland's rotation during a hopeful playoff push.