Shane Bieber Shuts Down Tigers In Guardians Win

Shane Bieber has been criticized this season for his diminishing fastball velocity. Sure, that may be true but that hasn't stopped him from more than one dominant start this year.

One of those starts was Tuesday night in Detroit which led to a 5-2 Guardians victory over the Tigers.

Check out what Francona said after the win:

When Bieber took the mound in Detroit he had a career ERA of 2.61 against the Tigers. He's always pitched well against them whether it be at home or on the road and that continued as he dominated them in seven innings of work.

Bieber ended with a stat line of:

The only real trouble he found himself in during the night was in the seventh inning when the Tigers had runners on first and second with no outs. This didn't phase Bieber and he got out of it without allowing either runner to score.

Bieber's best pitch this season has easily been his slider. This pitch alone is one of the reasons Bieber ranks in the 83rd percentile in whiff percentage. That continued as he had a CSW% rate of 41 with this pitch. It's almost unhittable.

The Guardians are going to need more starts like this from Bieber as they hunt for a playoff spot in the last few months of the regular season.

The Guardians continue their series against the Tigers tomorrow night at 7:10 pm Aaron Civale is expected to come off the IL and start for the Guardians and Drew Hutchison will go for the Tigers.

-----

Read More:

Amed Rosario Is Doing A Little Bit Of Everything For The Guardians

The Guardians Are The Only Team In The American League Central That Have Done This

George Valera Gets Big Promotion, Bo Naylor Joins Top 100 Prospects

Franmil Reyes Joines National League Team

Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Continues To Hit Reaching Base Four Times In Clippers Six Game Sweep

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI