Should The Cleveland Guardians Sign This Veteran Starting Pitcher?
The Cleveland Guardians continue to look for starting pitching wherever they can get it.
They signed veteran LHP Matthew Boyd to a major league contract late last week, but he’s not expected to be ready to pitch in games until August. Another veteran arm just hit the market, and he could be an intriguing fit for Cleveland.
Johnny Cueto signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers before the season but opted out on Tuesday afternoon as he seeks an opportunity with a team looking for immediate starting or long relief help. (per Jon Heyman of the New York Post).
The Guardians certainly check both of the boxes, but would it be worth giving him a look until Cleveland finds more rotation help?
Cueto has pitched in 16 different MLB seasons and has always been known for his ability to fill up the strike zone. He last pitched in the big leagues for the Miami Marlins during the 2023 season and had a 6.02 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 13 appearances.
The veteran has started eight games for the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate this season and has a 5.92 ERA. Cueto may not be the best fit in Cleveland, even considering the city’s current pitching situation. Cueto has a 9.24 H/9 and is struggling to keep the ball in the park and that’s that a level below the majors.
These are similar struggles that Carlos Carrasco, Triston McKenzie, and Logan Allen all are having this season so bringing in someone with similar shortcomings doesn’t necessarily solve anything.
Gavin Williams will make his season debut on Wednesday, and let’s hope the front office makes a move for a starter ahead of the trade deadline. That should be enough for a playoff push this fall.