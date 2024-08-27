Stephen Vogt Reacts To Cleveland Guardians' Doubleheader Loss To Kansas City Royals
The Cleveland Guardians' lead in the American League Central is once again down to just 1.0 game.
That lead could very well turn into a tie by tomorrow night as the Kansas City Royals took both games of their doubleheader with Cleveland on Monday.
Stephen Vogt talked to the media following the game and admitted it was a rough day for his team.
"We're still in a good place. Obviously, we need to play better. Obviously, we need to be more consistent," said Vogt on Monday night. "We know that, and we've shown signs all throughout the year that we can do it. I think for us, it was a tough day. You know, rewind 24 hours ago, we were playing really well, and today we got beat twice. First game, we just didn't get a big hit. In [the second game] we got beat pretty good."
Vogt's message to the team hasn't changed. He continues to preach that they can't get caught up in the bigger picture, it's all about showing up each day ready to play.
"So, for me, it's stay the course. Keep doing what we're doing. We've got to fight, we've got to fight every single day and, all of our guys, we're gonna show up and we're going to fight. That's what we do, that's who we are."
Vogt also said that he hasn't talked to the team or addressed them in any way in the midst of their slump. He believes the team knows what they need to do to get back on track and is confident that they'll come ready to play on Tuesday.
"They're pros, they know. They know it was a rough day, and they're going to come out ready to play tomorrow. That's who they are. It's who they've been all year. Every time we have a tough day, they come back ready to win. This group's not going to get discouraged. It's not in their DNA."
Cleveland's third game of this four-game series with the Royals is on Wednesday evening at 6:40 PM. We'll see if the Guardians still have sole possession of the AL Central following that game.