Stephen Vogt Reacts To The Cleveland Guardians' Loss To The New York Yankees

Stephen Vogt said, "It was just a tough night all around" for the Cleveland Guardians, who lost to the New York Yankees.

Aug 21, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez (0) chases New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) during a run-down in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians pulled off an intense win over the New York Yankees in the series opener on Tuesday night. New York evened up the series on Wednesday with a domianant win over Cleveland.

Once again, Clevealnd's offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm, and the game was full of weak contact and flyouts. The Guardians only had four plays with a ball that had an exit velcoity of over 100 mph. Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez has one and Jhonkensy Noel had two.

The Guardians only finished with three hits off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes. Stephen Vogt said that Cortes' "cutter and sweeper were really good and he crowded us really well with the fastball. Got a lot of weak contact and then he got the lead and just absolutley attacked us."

Aug 21, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis, center, talks with catcher Austin Hedges (27) and starting pitcher Joey Cantillo (54) in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Cantillo took the mound in place of the injured Alex Cobb, and he looked like a rookie pitcher facing arguably the sport's two best hitters.

Vogt said, "At times, I thought [Cantillo] looked really good, some good velo. Then other times, not as much velo on the fastball. Tonight was about commanding his two best pitches and that was the changeup and curveball. He just did not have the command with those. I mean, his curveball is one of the best, but just didn't command it great and got beat by the long ball and a really good swing by Soto on a three-two [count]."

In the end, Vogt believes it was just was not the Guardians' as both the offense and the pitchers struggled in Yankee Stadium.

"But for us, it was just a tough night all around."

