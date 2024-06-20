Stephen Vogt Talks About Bo Naylor's Struggles On Offense, Guardians News
The Cleveland Guardians have been getting offensive production all throughout their lineup this season. One area that Cleveland is still waiting to get some more hits from is at catcher.
Bo Naylor came into the season as the team’s everyday catcher, but he’s hitting just .182/.253/.273 this year. Stephen Vogt touched on Bo’s struggles at the plate after Wednesday night’s game.
“It’s no secret, Bo has been struggling offensively,” said Vogt.” “We’ve seen him in those at-bats where he starts to get longer expand, or put a ball in play weakly.”
While Bo is certainly searching for some consistency, Vogt did offer some optimism and revealed that Naylor has recently been working on swing adjustments which could be seen in his two-hit game against the Seattle Mariners.
“He fouled off some really tough pitches. I mean, Brayn Woo is really good, and [Bo] got himself a pitch he could handle. He didn’t try to do too much. He stayed smooth. The adjustment he’s been working on with (Chris Valaika], [Jason Esposito], [Josh Tubbs], the hitting group, we saw them tonight really on display. For him to keep that inning going get the turnover … I just really wanted to make the emphasis to Bo that his at-bats set up that two-run homer.”
Bo is the Guardians’ franchise catcher. Even though he’s struggled at the plate, his defense has been a plus for the team and there’s still plenty of potential with his swing.