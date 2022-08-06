Skip to main content

Steven Kwan Exits Guardians Game With Foot Injury

Kwan fouled a pitch off his left foot in the fourth inning Friday night.

Friday night's blowout keeps getting worse.

Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario opened the night with an impressive home run to left-center field, but that was pretty much the end of any good news.

Steven Kwan's 18-game hitting streak came to a close before the game even ended. Kwan fouled a pitch off his foot and eventually had to leave the game with a left foot contusion. The team pulled him for "precautionary reasons."

His hitting streak was the longest active streak in Major League Baseball entering the night and represented the longest streak by a Cleveland rookie since Michael Brantley's 19-game stretch in 2010. Entering the night, he led American League in hits (28) since the beginning of his streak.

Kwan is hitting .295 on the year and has been fabulous over the last couple months. After a brutal month of May, Kwan hit .341 in June, .314 in July and .333 so far in August. He is 25-for-68 at the plate since the all-star break (.368). Hopefully he can avoid a trip to the injured list.

Will Benson took Kwan's place in left field in the top of the fifth inning with the Guardians trailing 8-1. Hunter Gaddis made his MLB debut, but was knocked out after just 3.1 innings, thanks largely to a pair of homers from new Astro Trey Mancini.

We will update you on Kwan's condition postgame when we have a chance to speak with Terry Francona.

