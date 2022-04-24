Steven Kwan Exits Guardians, Yankees Game With Injury

Here's the official word from the team on Kwan.

There has been perhaps no bigger story in baseball this young season than Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

Kwan has been one of the best players across Major League Baseball so far this season in several offensive categories. That's part of what makes Sunday's news a little alarming.

Kwan left today's game against the New York Yankees in the third inning with what the team is calling "right hamstring tightness."

Terry Francona said postgame that Kwan seemed to feel a cramp coming on when he rounded first base in the third inning. He said that removing him from the game seemed more "preventative" and that they'll handle it on a day-to-day basis moving forward.

Kwan is batting .357 (15-for-42) on the season. He's among the league leaders in batting average, runs scored (10), hits (15), doubles (5), triples (1), walks (9), on-base percentage (.473), slugging percentage (.524) and OPS (.997). He hasn't driven the ball with much velocity, but his contact rate is off the charts and he's played a solid left field. He's also settled into the No. 2 spot in the batting order nicely.

