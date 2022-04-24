Skip to main content

Steven Kwan Exits Guardians, Yankees Game With Injury

Here's the official word from the team on Kwan.

There has been perhaps no bigger story in baseball this young season than Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

Kwan has been one of the best players across Major League Baseball so far this season in several offensive categories. That's part of what makes Sunday's news a little alarming.

Kwan left today's game against the New York Yankees in the third inning with what the team is calling "right hamstring tightness."

Terry Francona said postgame that Kwan seemed to feel a cramp coming on when he rounded first base in the third inning. He said that removing him from the game seemed more "preventative" and that they'll handle it on a day-to-day basis moving forward.

Kwan is batting .357 (15-for-42) on the season. He's among the league leaders in batting average, runs scored (10), hits (15), doubles (5), triples (1), walks (9), on-base percentage (.473), slugging percentage (.524) and OPS (.997). He hasn't driven the ball with much velocity, but his contact rate is off the charts and he's played a solid left field. He's also settled into the No. 2 spot in the batting order nicely.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Josh Naylor's Comeback Story Is An Inspiration For Everyone

Guardians Farm Report: Espino Fans A Career-High 14 For Akron

Cal Quantrill Returns From CoVID, Excels Against Yankees

Jose Ramirez Joins Exclusive Major League History

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI
Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!

Andres Gimenez
News

Yankees Sweep Guardians Out Of Big Apple

By Brendan Gulick10 minutes ago
Eli Morgan Starter
Opinion

Could Eli Morgan Enter The Rotation As Aaron Civale Continues To Struggle?

By Tommy Wild31 minutes ago
Josh Naylor Comeback
Opinion

Josh Naylor's Comeback Story Is An Inspiration For Everyone

By Tommy Wild6 hours ago
espino4
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Espino Fans A Career High 14 For Akron

By Todd Paquette7 hours ago
Guardians and Yankee Fans
Opinion

Why Saturday's Events Could Be A Defining Moment For The Guardians' Season

By Tommy Wild19 hours ago
Oscar Mercado
News

Yankees Fans Throw Water Bottles, Beer Cans At Guardians Players After Walkoff Win

By Brendan GulickApr 23, 2022
New York Yankees
News

Yankees Stun Guardians In Walkoff Win

By Brendan GulickApr 23, 2022
Cal Quantrill
News

Cal Quantrill Returns From CoVID, Excels Against Yankees

By Brendan GulickApr 23, 2022