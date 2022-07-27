Skip to main content

Steven Kwan Leads All Rookies In Two Impressive Stat Categories

Steven Kwan has made a big impact on offense and has best one of the best hitters among all rookies in the MLB.
Baseball fans have been treated to some of the most exciting rookies the league has seen in a while! Julio Rodriguez from the Seattle Mariners put on a show in the Home Run Derby and continues to help them make a playoff push. The Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. has made some incredible defensive plays and is it getting it going at the plate too. Then there is Adley Rutschman who has helped turn the Orioles around.

However, Steven Kwan has them all beat in batting average with a .290 heading into all of tonight's action. In fact, Kwan leads all rookies in this category. This is even more impressive considering how highly ranked and anticipated all of these rookies have been. 

It isn't a small sample size either. Kwan has had 342 plate appearances which are the third most out of all rookies. He trails Julio Rodriguez who has 380 and Bobby Witt Jr. who has 379  

The category that Kwan does lead all rookies in is strikeout percentage with only an 8.5 percent strikeout rate. His plate discipline is unmatched and is one of the reasons he has such a high batting average. 

Kwan continues to be a huge piece of this Guardians team and has cemented himself as an everyday player early in his career. He has found a home as the Guardians' lead-off man which is a difficult position to hit in as a rookie or not. 

His low strikeout rate and high batting average are signs he'll continue to be a big part for years to come. 

