Steven Kwan On Matchup Against Paul Skenes In All-Star Game, Cleveland Guardians News
Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Paul Skenes has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this season, and Cleveland Guardians leadoff hitter Steven Kwan has been one of the best all-around hitters in baseball so far this year.
There’s not much you can ask for out of one of the first at-bats of the 2024 All-Star Game, as Kwan is set to lead off for the American League, and Skenes will start on the mound for the National League.
If we want to add even more drama to this matchup, it'll also be Cleveland vs. Pittsburg, which has long been one of the most heated rivalries in sports.
Kwan reflected on just how amazing of a moment it’ll be leading off the game for the AL and going up against a pitcher of Skenes’ ability.
“Yeah, it’s going to be really cool. I’ve been telling everybody I found out maybe 15 minutes ago that I was leading off. So, I haven’t really been able to process that. But it's going to be really cool, though. As a fan of baseball, I’ve been watching him on TV obviously dominate, do what he does. It’s crazy seeing a pitch move like that on TV and it probably shouldn’t at that velocity, but it’ll be really fun. You play Major League Baseball to play against the best, and that’s one of the best right there.”
Skenes is one of the only starters in baseball who consistently throws 100+ mph pitch after pitch. He compliments that pitch with an 85mph slider, which routinely has hitters swinging out of their shoes.
So, how does Kwan prepare to face a pitcher of his ability?
“Trust the process,” said Kwan. “You can’t get too sexy with the plan. Just stick to the regular routines, and something good will come out of it.”
Keeping it simple is what the Guardians hitter has done all season long, and it’s one of the main reasons he leads all of baseball with a .352 batting average heading into the All-Star Break.
Fans can watch this matchup go down when the 2024 All-Star Game starts at 8:00 PM EST on Fox.