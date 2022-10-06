Skip to main content

Steven Kwan Explains Why The Guardians Are Ready For Postseason, Terry Francona's Effect, Team Chemistry

Steven Kwan reflects on the great season Cleveland had and how they are preparing to go against the Rays.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's pretty safe to say that if Steven Kwan wasn't on this team then the Guardians would not be in the position they're in right now! 

He's had one of the best breakout seasons we've seen from a rookie in a long time and has beautifully meshed into this brand of baseball that the Guardians play so well. 

Kwan has undeniably had one of the biggest impacts as a rookie in 2022. He finished the season with a .298 batting average, a .373 OBP, and a .400 SLG. He did all of this while driving in 52 runs and stealing 19 bases. 

He made the biggest impact when he stepped into the lead-off spot a little before the halfway mark of the season. When batting first, Kwan slashed .311/.379/.337.

Now Kwan is ready to make an impact in the postseason. 

Here is Stevan Kwan's press conference with the media on Thursday afternoon.

My favorite thing he said there about the team chemistry was, "It's wanting each other to succeed, not looking over your shoulder."

That embodies exactly why this team is in the position they're in and why they are so enjoyable to watch as a fan.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

Guardians Fans Will See A Few Familiar Faces In The Wild Care Series Against The Rays

Shane Bieber Recalls Lessons From Corey Kluber As He Prepares For Wild Card Start

Terry Francona Loves Managing Guardians, Excited for Playoffs To Start

Cleveland Guardians, Progressive Field Prepares To Host A.L. Wild Card Series

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Guardians Minor League Player And Pitcher Of The Year

Cleveland Guardians Broadcaster Tom Hamilton Finalist For 2023 Ford C. Frick Award

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Cleveland Guardians
News

Are The Guardians Primed For A World Series Run?

By Brendan Gulick
Corey Kluber July 28 2022
News

Guardians Fans Will See A Few Familiar Faces In The Wild Card Series Against The Rays

By Tommy Wild
IMG_0250
News

Josh Naylor Reflects On 2022 Season, Return From Injury, Time With Bo

By Brendan Gulick
bieber_kluber
News

Shane Bieber Recalls Lessons From Corey Kluber As He Prepares For Wild Card Start

By Brendan Gulick
IMG_0259
News

Francona Loves Managing Guardians, Excited for Playoffs To Start

By Brendan Gulick
Progressive Field
News

Cleveland Guardians, Progressive Field Prepares To Host A.L. Wild Card Series

By Brendan Gulick
Guardians October 5 2022
News

Guardians Grab Momentum Heading Into The Playoffs

By Tommy Wild
brennan-bibee
Prospects

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Guardians Minor League Player And Pitcher Of The Year

By Todd Paquette