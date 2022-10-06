Steven Kwan Explains Why The Guardians Are Ready For Postseason, Terry Francona's Effect, Team Chemistry

It's pretty safe to say that if Steven Kwan wasn't on this team then the Guardians would not be in the position they're in right now!

He's had one of the best breakout seasons we've seen from a rookie in a long time and has beautifully meshed into this brand of baseball that the Guardians play so well.

Kwan has undeniably had one of the biggest impacts as a rookie in 2022. He finished the season with a .298 batting average, a .373 OBP, and a .400 SLG. He did all of this while driving in 52 runs and stealing 19 bases.

He made the biggest impact when he stepped into the lead-off spot a little before the halfway mark of the season. When batting first, Kwan slashed .311/.379/.337.

Now Kwan is ready to make an impact in the postseason.

Here is Stevan Kwan's press conference with the media on Thursday afternoon.

My favorite thing he said there about the team chemistry was, "It's wanting each other to succeed, not looking over your shoulder."

That embodies exactly why this team is in the position they're in and why they are so enjoyable to watch as a fan.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Fans Will See A Few Familiar Faces In The Wild Care Series Against The Rays

Shane Bieber Recalls Lessons From Corey Kluber As He Prepares For Wild Card Start

Terry Francona Loves Managing Guardians, Excited for Playoffs To Start

Cleveland Guardians, Progressive Field Prepares To Host A.L. Wild Card Series

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Guardians Minor League Player And Pitcher Of The Year

Cleveland Guardians Broadcaster Tom Hamilton Finalist For 2023 Ford C. Frick Award

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation