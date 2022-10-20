Steven Kwan Revealed As Gold Glove Award Finalist

There has been a lot of great rookies in 2022. But, none have been more impactful to their team than Steven Kwan.

On the offensive side, Kwan clearly is a force to be reckoned with and his plate awareness already makes him a fantastic baseball player. But that awareness doesn't disappear when Kwan grabs his mitt to head out into the outfield.

He ranked in the 96th percentile in outs above average. Not just among rookies, but everyone in MLB.

Kwan made some incredible plays in leftfield. Even for a ten-year veteran some of them were impressive. To think that he can only get better from here is such a great thought for Guardians fans around the country and will make them smile.

The only way to top off that would be a Gold Glove Award and that reality is one step to becoming a reality. When Rawlings announced their finalists for American League Left Field, Steven Kwan's name was written there along with Brandon Marsh and Andrew Benintendi.

This is a wonderful honor for Kwan to get even if he doesn't win it. However, I have a good feeling that he will.

The winners will be announced on November 1, 2022.

-----

Read More:

Jose Ramirez To Get Surgery On Right Hand

Why We Should Be Grateful, Optimistic For Cleveland Guardians Baseball

Cleveland's World Series Drought Continues, Yankees Knock Out Guardians In A.L.D.S. Game 5, 5-1

Should The Guardians Have Gone With Bieber? Aaron Civale Pulled In First Inning Of Game Five Of ALDS

Yankees Force Game Five In ALDS With Win Over Guardians

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation