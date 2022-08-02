Steven Kwan's Hitting Streak Is Reaching Historic Marks For The Guardians

Sometimes it's hard to remember that Steven Kwan is a rookie. He's batting .297 (highest among rookies) while batting in the toughest position in the lineup. He's made history going back to the first two series of the year and continues to put his name in Cleveland record books.

Monday night he extended his hitting streak to 15 games. In that stretch, he's hitting .362 with 25 hits, and only has struck out seven times. If Seattle's Julio Rodriguez wasn't doing what he's doing Kwan could easily be in the conversation for rookie of the year.

Kwan's 15-game hitting streak is tied for the longest from a rookie since 2010. The player he's tied with is Micheal Brantley. Not bad company to be with. To this day Brantley is still known as one of the best hitters in baseball.

Looking back on some of the rookies who have debuted for Cleveland since then makes this streak even more impressive. Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, and many more never held a streak this long in their rookie season.

Tito may forget Kwan is a rookie sometimes too. After the game, he said, "He's beyond his years. He's learning so fast and I don't know if you can teach someone where the strike zone is, but he's a keeper."

Kwan will have a chance to extend this hitting streak tonight as the Guardians take on the Diamondbacks in game two on Tuesday night.

-----

Read More:

Terry Francona Thinks Andres Gimenez Is Starting To Look Like Jose Ramirez

Amed Rosario Walks Off Diamondbacks As Guardians Get Win

An Encouraging Sign For Josh Naylor And The Guardians

Guardians Vs. Diamondbacks Series Preview: Guardians Open Up Home Stand

Guardians Make Roster Moves, Promote Will Benson

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI