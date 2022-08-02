Skip to main content

Steven Kwan's Hitting Streak Is Reaching Historic Marks For The Guardians

Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 15 games on Monday night. Something that hasn't been done by a rookie since 2010.
Sometimes it's hard to remember that Steven Kwan is a rookie. He's batting .297 (highest among rookies) while batting in the toughest position in the lineup. He's made history going back to the first two series of the year and continues to put his name in Cleveland record books.

Monday night he extended his hitting streak to 15 games. In that stretch, he's hitting .362 with 25 hits, and only has struck out seven times. If Seattle's Julio Rodriguez wasn't doing what he's doing Kwan could easily be in the conversation for rookie of the year.

Kwan's 15-game hitting streak is tied for the longest from a rookie since 2010. The player he's tied with is Micheal Brantley. Not bad company to be with. To this day Brantley is still known as one of the best hitters in baseball. 

Looking back on some of the rookies who have debuted for Cleveland since then makes this streak even more impressive. Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, and many more never held a streak this long in their rookie season. 

Tito may forget Kwan is a rookie sometimes too. After the game, he said, "He's beyond his years. He's learning so fast and I don't know if you can teach someone where the strike zone is, but he's a keeper." 

Kwan will have a chance to extend this hitting streak tonight as the Guardians take on the Diamondbacks in game two on Tuesday night. 

