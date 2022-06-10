Cleveland's manager wasn't happy with the umpires for the way they handled Steven Kwan's stolen base in the sixth inning.

Terry Francona doesn't get thrown out of games too often, but he sure made his point on Thursday night.

Cleveland trailed Oakland 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Steven Kwan opened the inning with an infield single. Then with Jose Ramirez at the plate, Kwan stole his fourth base of the season as he dove in with a head first swipe of second.

A's catcher Sean Murphy's throw sailed into center field and sent shortstop Elvis Andrus leaping up to get the ball. Andrus landed on top of Kwan, who had gotten to his feet and made a hard move toward third base before ultimately deciding to stay put at second base.

Francona came out of the dugout and had a chat with second base umpire Jeremie Rehak, arguing that Kwan should have been awarded third base.

After a short discussion, all four umpires congregated and decided Kwan would not be awarded third base.

Tito continued to argue with the group and shortly thereafter, third base umpire Paul Emmel ejected Cleveland's all-time winningest manager.

The ejection marked his first of the season and the 45th instance in his career.

The Guardians went on to score immediately after Tito was tossed, but they trail the game 4-3 after six innings.

