As fate would have it, today is a special anniversary for Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona.

Ten years ago today on October 6, 2012, Cleveland introduced Francona as the new manager in town in a move that ignited a fanbase desperate for a winning team.

The several years prior to Tito's arrival were pretty lean for the Indians, so his addition to the franchise gave Cleveland instant credibility.

Now 10 years later, he is the winningest manager in franchise history and has taken the youngest team in baseball to a 92-70 season, an A.L. Central title and a chance to make another deep run in October.

Francona spoke to the media on the eve of the American League Best-of-3 American League Wild Card Series where the Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.

Francona loves Cleveland and has made it no secret that this has been such a wonderful place for him to spend such a substantial part of his career. He reflected briefly on his time here and what post-season baseball means to him in this town, how he feels getting ready to start the 2022 post-season and how grateful he is to have gotten through the season healthy.

Here is Terry Francona's press conference with the media this afternoon.

