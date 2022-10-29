The Guardians Are Finally Getting Recognition They Deserve For Incredible Season

The Guardians were easily one of the feel-good stories of the 2022 regular season. They were the youngest team in baseball and were virtually ruled out of any postseason appearance or contention for the division at the beginning of the year.

Not only did Cleveland win the AL Central, but the final standings showed that they ran away with it.

They may not have received the national media attention they deserved throughout the season. However, here in the early offseason, they're starting to get some love.

Gold Glove Awards

The finalists for this year's Gold Glove Awards were announced before the World Series started. The Guardians ended up having five players nominated for the award!

Andres Gimenez 2B

Jose Ramirez 3B

Myles Straw CF

Steven Kwan LF

Shane Bieber SP

For us fans who watched most Guardians games, we know that defense was one of the main contributors to Cleveland's success. Having five players nominated for the Gold Glove Award shows more general MLB fans what this club is about.

Executive Of The Year

It wasn't just on the field where this organization impressed. On Thursday the team announced that Chris Antonetti was the recipient of the Executive of the Year award.

I know that there are fans on social media who wished and wanted to see things run a little differently throughout the year. However, credit needs to be given where it's due.

Antonetti and company clearly had a plan throughout the season which was to see as many prospects as they could and they stuck with that. They had 17 players make their debuts including Will Brennan and Bo Naylor in late September.

The blueprint worked for last season and now they know what they have in some of the young guys, it's time to build off this and make a few splashes in free agency and trades.

Fielding Bible Award Winners

Myles Straw and Steven Kwan were one of the best defensive outfield duos in the MLB last season. It's only right that they were the winners of the Fielding Bible Award for their respective positions.

This award is given to players who had the best defense, purely based on statistical analysis.

Kwan was the only unanimous winner too.

Silver Slugger Award

Finally, that brings us to the offense. Ramirez and Gimenez were both incredible defensive players in 2022, but they were just as good at the plate too.

Gimenez finished the season with a .297 batting average and 69 RBI. Ramirez had 29 home run and also finished with an impressive 126 RBI.

Even just a little recognition like this is good to see. This ball club defied all odds and they still could be getting more love for their season.

