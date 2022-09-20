The Guardians Are The First Team Since 2013 To Do This On The Base Path

It's no secret that the Guardians like to run on the base paths. It's been the identity of this team ever since Terry Francona took over as manager. In the past, it was players such as Fransisco Lindor, Raja Davis, and of course, Jose Ramirez that were the speeders getting the stolen bases. But that group was never able to accomplish what this team 2022 team has done.

In the fourth inning in Monday's victory over the Minnesota Twins, Amed Rosario stole second base for his 15th stolen base of the season. Rosario is now the fifth player to reach at least 15 stolen bases on the season. The others include:

Andres Gimenez - 18 SB

Myles Straw - 18 SB

Jose Ramirez - 17 SB

Steven Kwan - 15 SB

This is the first time a Cleveland team has had five or more players with 15+ steals since 1919 and it's the first time that it's happened in MLB since the Texas Rangers did it back in 2013.

The Rangers actually lead the American League in steals this season with 120. The Guardians are behind them with exactly 100. Clearly, this is something that each team prioritizes in their game plan.

It will be interesting to see if any other team gets close to this feat in the upcoming seasons. The theory is that bigger bases coming in 2023, it may make stealing more appealing for players to attempt. Only time will tell if that will be the case but you can guarantee the Guardians will be just as aggressive.

