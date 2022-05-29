The Guardians Fall To The Tigers Despite Another Strong Performance From Triston McKenzie

The Guardians lose to the Tigers one to two, but McKenzie continues to make his argument as the team's ace.

Even though the Tigers ended up winning the game and the series, the main storyline out of today was how well Triston McKenzie pitched yet again.

McKenzie had another spectacular outing for the Guardians going 7.2 innings pitched and only giving up two runs. Also, he only gave up four hits to the Tigers’ offense. Unfortunately, two of those hits were solo home runs from Willi Castro in the fourth inning and Jeimer Candelario in the sixth inning.

McKenzie has been pitching like the staff’s ace over the past few weeks and Sunday's outing was another example of that.

Even though the pitching was fantastic, the Guardians’ offense struggled to get anything going throughout the game.

The frustrating part is that the team put balls into play and made contact, they just could not seem to find holes in the defense. Myles Straw and Amed Rosario both made solid contact in the eighth inning, but Javier Baez made a great play at shortstop and Daz Cameron made an incredible catch in right field to rob Rosario of probably a triple.

Hopefully, the Guardians will get some of this luck soon.

Their only run came from a Luke Maile sacrifice fly which allowed Andres Gimenez to score after he reached base on a single.

Outside of McKenzie pitching so well, another positive for the Guardians was Oscar Gonzalez extending his hit streak. Gonzalez has only played in three games for the Guardians but is already making his presence known in the lineup with his power.

His single was an absolute laser with an exit velocity of 111.9 mph, according to Baseball Savant. This was the hardest hit ball in the game including both the Guardians and Tigers.

The Guardians come home tomorrow for a quick home stand to take on the Kansas City Royals where they will have a chance to take on another division rival.

