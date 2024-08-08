This Guardians Player Has Been Named Most Likely To Be Traded
The Cleveland Guardians are not known for making a whole lot of big moves in free agency or through trades. They typically build from within.
The Guardians are also synonymous with low payrolls, so they aren't exactly a spendthrift organization.
As a result, Cleveland could end up trading some players this coming offseason in order to clear some money, and Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer feels that recent addition Lane Thomas is the most likely Guardians player to be dealt in the winter.
It's odd to even think about Cleveland jettisoning Thomas right now. After all, the Guardians literally just acquired the outfielder from the Washington Nationals prior to the trade deadline.
However, Thomas is making $5.5 million this season and will likely earn a raise for 2025, which could prove too rich for the cost-conscious Guardians.
Rymer speculates that Cleveland could move Thomas for a much-needed starting pitcher, which would certainly be a fine use of resources for the club.
The Guardians seem relatively likely to roll with youngsters Jhonkensy Noel and Angel Martinez in the outfield next season, so there may be a whole lot of room for Thomas next season to begin with.
In that case, trading Thomas for an arm would be a smart move for a Cleveland squad that has had one of the worst starting rotations in baseball this season.
Thomas has gone just 5-for-33 since joining the Guardians. He is slashing .249/.316/.428 with eight home runs and 40 RBI across 378 plate appearances on the season overall.