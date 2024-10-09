This Identified As Guardians Toughest Free Agency Decision
The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of an intense ALDS matchup with the Detroit Tigers. However, it's never too early to start looking ahead to the offseason to ensure the Guardians continue to be postseason contenders for the foreseeable future.
One difficult decision the Guardians will have to make in the winter is whether they'll bring back former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber. In fact, Bleacher Report identified this as Cleveland's "toughest free agency decision."
Here's Zachary D. Rymer had to say about the Guardians-Bieber dillemma:
The Guardians and free agency? Yeah, those two things don't tend to go together. And especially not recently, as Cleveland spent only $4.8 million in free agency last winter. Still, you have to wonder if there's a way the Guardians might bring back Bieber. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner likely won't be back fromTommy John surgeryuntil midway through 2025, so signing him will come with both risk and a wait time. But unless another team is particularly high on his recovery, aBrandon Woodruff-stylereunion seems possible."
If Cleveland and Bieber can agree that makes sense for both sides, it would be amazing to have him back in a Guardians uniform next season. This team still desperately needs to address their starting rotation in the offseason, and bringing back an arm they're familiar with has plenty of positives.
Also, Tanner Bibee's comments after their Game 1 win in the ALDS show just how important Bieber as a leader and mentor off the field as well.
The Guardians don't often re-sign their All-Star starting pitchers, but opting to bring back Bieber seems like an obvious choice.