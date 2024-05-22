“This Is A Special Group:” Guardians Winning Streak Continues
The Cleveland Guardians just keep finding different ways to win and they showed that again on Tuesday night with a series-clinching, 7-6 victory over the New York Mets.
Despite what their 32-17 record says, this group is still facing its fair share of adversity.
The latest player to be affected by the pitching injury bug was Carlos Carrasco who was scratched from his start on Tuesday and added to the 15-day injured list with a neck injury. Cleveland recalled Xzavion Curry to start in Carrasco's place and he threw a steady 4.1 innings for the team.
It wasn’t just the pitching that showed up in the win on Tuesday night. The offense continued to add on runs, even with the Mets striking back.
Stephen Vogt talked about his team’s resilience after the game and said that starts with the chemistry in the locker room.
“This is a special group in that room,” said Vogt. “
"They care about each other, they love each other, and the rhetoric when we give up runs is not quiet. It’s, ‘come back in, punch ‘em back, get ‘em back, let’s answer.’ You can say it but then go out and do it, you start to believe it and that starts to snowball.”
Cleveland’s ability to win games because of their starting pitching, offense, or bullpen is what makes this success sustainable on paper. But it’s not just about numbers and stats. Vogt says the confidence they have is part of what makes the Guardians such a dangerous team.
“This group, we’re saying it every night right now, they believe they’re going to win and that’s a very powerful thing for a team to feel.”