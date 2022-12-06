Skip to main content

This Is What Josh Bell Tweeted After Signing With The Guardians

Josh Bell took to Twitter to express his excitement about signing with the Cleveland Guardians.
Shortly after the news broke that Josh Bell would be a member of the Cleveland Guardians for the 2023 season, he took to Twitter to express his feelings about playing for the team.

To keep it short, he's excited to be here!

This is what he sent out to his Twitter followers:

Bell is clearly ecstatic about playing for the Guardians. I mean, who wouldn't be!? They're a young team who has established itself as a contender, has a fabulous clubhouse atmosphere, and has one of the best managers in the history of baseball.

Plus, Bell has the opportunity to be the one who gets this team over the hump which is an exciting challenge for him.

Like the rest of Cleveland fans, I can't wait to see him hit moon shots at Progressive Field this summer!

Guardians Sign Free Agent Josh Bell

REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher

Andres Gimenez Given Second Team All-MLB Honors

Emmanuel Clase Named To The First Team All-MLB

Would The Pirates Trade Bryan Reynolds To Cleveland

