This Playoff Matchup Would Be Catastrophic For The Guardians
Any scenario where the Cleveland Guardians don’t get to enjoy a first-round bye in the postseason is disappointing, but facing off against the New York Yankees would be the worst-case scenario imaginable.
The Guardians hold a 3.5 game lead for the AL Central over the Kansas City Royals entering Wednesday. With 17 games remaining, it’s not crazy to think the Royals would be able to take the lead and demote the Guardians to a Wild Card spot.
There’s a similar scenario brewing in the AL East between the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. The two teams head into Wednesday being separated by just a half-game.
If both the Orioles and Royals won their respective divisions, the most likely matchup in a Wild Card game becomes the Guardians and Yankees.
Recent memory seems to guarantee three things in Cleveland: death, taxes, and facing the Yankees in the postseason. Since 2017, the Guardians have appeared in the playoffs four times. In three of those appearances, they were eliminated by the team from the Bronx.
Even during this season, the Yankees have had the Guardians number. Cleveland holds a record of just 2-4 in the matchup and have been outscored, 36-22.
For whatever reason, star players seem to play better when they’re against Cleveland and that’s been the case for Aaron Judge this year.
Judge has hit more home runs off the Guardians than any other team this year. His five homers came in 24 at-bats against Cleveland. To put into perspective how dominant the outfielder has been, his next highest total is four home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he’s had 22 more at-bats in that series.
It’s not just the bats of New York that dominate either, Yankees pitching has had its way with the Guardians as well. In their six matchups this year, Cleveland’s lineup has slashed .185/.297/.322.
If the Guardians to lose their lead in the AL Central, they would likely finish below the Yankees in the standings. Within the current format, this means the Guardians would then play in New York for the three-game series. The team has been less dominant on the road this year, holding a record of 40-37.
Needless to say, the end of the season is important for the Guardians. To keep the Yankees as far away as possible, the team should look to clinch the AL Central.