Three Observations From Guardians Victory Over Cubs, 2-1
Make that another series win for the best team in baseball as the Cleveland Guardians took down the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, 2-1.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ latest win.
Matthew Boyd’s Spectacular Debut
The Guardians couldn’t have asked for more out of Matthew Boyd in his Guardians debut. The lefty threw 5.1 innings, gave up three hits, allowed one run, gave up zero walks, and struck out six Chicago batters.
Boyd threw just 80 pitches, his first start of the season, but each pitch was thrown with purpose and efficiency. 76 percent of his pitches were logged for strikes, and he had 12 swings and misses.
This was certainly a great first impression for Boyd to make with his new club.
Jhonkensy Noel Does It Again
The calls for Jhonkensy Noel to get more at-bats were loud after his two-home run game on Monday night. Big Christmas was right back in the lineup on Tuesday and once again came up with multiple big plays.
Noel made a phenomenal catch against the netting in right field during the second inning. Even though it scored one, Stephen Vogt said after the game, the team will always trade an out for a run at that point in the game. Then, in the sixth inning, Noel hit another home run, which went further than either of his homers from Monday night went.
It’s going to be hard for Vogt to keep Noel out of the lineup after these two games.
Does Emmanuel Clase Need A Break
Emmanuel Clase clinched his fourth consecutive save for the Guardians on Tuesday night. Two of those saves came in the Minnesota Twins series, and the second two came against the Cubs.
It’s rare for a closer to pitch in three straight games, let alone four, but Clase is just a different breed, and he continues to remind us of that. You’d think, at this point, the best closer in baseball needs a break. But apparently, he's good to go.
Clase said he talks with the team about how he’s feeling and whether he feels like he’s available. They had a conversation ahead of today's game, and Clase was ready to pitch when called upon.
The Guardians have already clinched a series win, and they have an off-day on Thursday. There’s no way Clase pitches again on Wednesday. Right?