Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Brewers, 5-3

Gavin Williams struggles as Aaron Civale shines in the Cleveland Guardians' loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aug 16, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) slides into third base ahead of the tag by Cleveland Guardians third base José Ramírez (11) for a triple in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports / Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians’ five-game winning streak ended on Friday night, as the Milwaukee Brewers won the series opener, 5-3.

Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ loss. 

Gavin Williams’ Tough Start

Gavin Williams was phenomenal his last time out against the Minnesota Twins. However, his start against the Brewers was the complete opposite. Williams gave up six hits and five earned runs in 4.0 innings. This included a three-run homer to Willy Adames in the bottom of the first inning, making it an uphill climb for the Guardians the rest of the night. 

Williams’ problem was not necessarily his command, as he still struck out five batters and only walked two. Milwaukee hitters were just getting him deep into counts and capitalized in the end. 

Aug 16, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports / Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Civale Shuts Down Former Team

The Guardians traded Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays at last year’s deadline. The Rays then traded him to the Brewers at the beginning of July, which set up Friday night’s matchup. 

Cleveland should’ve been very familiar with Civale’s cutter-sinker combo, but he was still able to shut down their lineup. In total, Civale gave up just four hits and walked one batter in 6.0 innings of work.

The Guardians scored all three of their runs in the eighth inning, thanks to home runs from Jose Ramirez and David Fry. At that point, it was a little too late for Cleveland.

Will Brennan’s Hitting Streak

One bright spot in Cleveland’s loss was Will Brennan continuing his hot streak. Brennan put together a three-hit game, which is his second three-hit game since returning from the minors. 

