Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Brewers, 5-3
The Cleveland Guardians’ five-game winning streak ended on Friday night, as the Milwaukee Brewers won the series opener, 5-3.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ loss.
Gavin Williams’ Tough Start
Gavin Williams was phenomenal his last time out against the Minnesota Twins. However, his start against the Brewers was the complete opposite. Williams gave up six hits and five earned runs in 4.0 innings. This included a three-run homer to Willy Adames in the bottom of the first inning, making it an uphill climb for the Guardians the rest of the night.
Williams’ problem was not necessarily his command, as he still struck out five batters and only walked two. Milwaukee hitters were just getting him deep into counts and capitalized in the end.
Aaron Civale Shuts Down Former Team
The Guardians traded Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays at last year’s deadline. The Rays then traded him to the Brewers at the beginning of July, which set up Friday night’s matchup.
Cleveland should’ve been very familiar with Civale’s cutter-sinker combo, but he was still able to shut down their lineup. In total, Civale gave up just four hits and walked one batter in 6.0 innings of work.
The Guardians scored all three of their runs in the eighth inning, thanks to home runs from Jose Ramirez and David Fry. At that point, it was a little too late for Cleveland.
Will Brennan’s Hitting Streak
One bright spot in Cleveland’s loss was Will Brennan continuing his hot streak. Brennan put together a three-hit game, which is his second three-hit game since returning from the minors.
Stephen Vogt has taken notice of this hitting streak and is putting Brennan at the two-hole in the lineup, which has been