Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Tigers, 5-4

Tanner Bibee gave the Cleveland Guardians all he could, but they still came up short against the Detroit Tigers.

Tommy Wild

Jul 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith (33) makes a throw to first to complete a double play as Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) slides into second in the sixth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians only have five more games until the All-Star Break, and this team badly needs a few days off. They lost game three of their series against the Detroit Tigers, 5-4, but still have a chance to split the series on Thursday afternoon.

Here are three observations and takeaways from this loss. 

Tanner Bibee Gave Guardians A Chance

Tanner Bibee was not as sharp as he typically looks. The righty quickly gave up two runs through the first three batters and eventually gave up a home run to Matt Vierling in the third inning. Bibee also fought himself over his command the entire evening. He struggled with leaving the ball high in the zone and found himself deep into counts. 

Still, Bibee pitched 7.0 innings, walked just three batters, and struck out eight. 

This start was the definition of resilience and grit. Despite Bibee taking the loss in the box score, he gave the Guardians a chance to win. 

Daniel Schneeman Defies Metrics

Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson had only given up five home runs over his previous 17 starts coming into Wednesday night’s game. The break in his offspeed pitches makes it hard for hitters to barrel it up as he ranks in the 82nd percentile in barrel%.

Daniel Schneemann defied those metrics with an opposite-field home run in the fourth inning. Schneemann may not have the pop that other power hitters have, but he does have the plate awareness to seek out the pitch for him and driving it over the fence.

Tigers Bullpen Gets The Best Of Guardians

Daniel Schneemann celebrates after hitting a home run
Jul 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Daniel Schneemann (10) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Holton, Alex Fuedo, and Jason Foley combined to pitch the final three innings and only gave up one hit and one earned run. 

Cleveland even had a chance in the ninth inning to tie or win the game, but they came up short. 

Tommy Wild

TOMMY WILD

