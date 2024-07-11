Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Tigers, 5-4
The Cleveland Guardians only have five more games until the All-Star Break, and this team badly needs a few days off. They lost game three of their series against the Detroit Tigers, 5-4, but still have a chance to split the series on Thursday afternoon.
Here are three observations and takeaways from this loss.
Tanner Bibee Gave Guardians A Chance
Tanner Bibee was not as sharp as he typically looks. The righty quickly gave up two runs through the first three batters and eventually gave up a home run to Matt Vierling in the third inning. Bibee also fought himself over his command the entire evening. He struggled with leaving the ball high in the zone and found himself deep into counts.
Still, Bibee pitched 7.0 innings, walked just three batters, and struck out eight.
This start was the definition of resilience and grit. Despite Bibee taking the loss in the box score, he gave the Guardians a chance to win.
Daniel Schneeman Defies Metrics
Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson had only given up five home runs over his previous 17 starts coming into Wednesday night’s game. The break in his offspeed pitches makes it hard for hitters to barrel it up as he ranks in the 82nd percentile in barrel%.
Daniel Schneemann defied those metrics with an opposite-field home run in the fourth inning. Schneemann may not have the pop that other power hitters have, but he does have the plate awareness to seek out the pitch for him and driving it over the fence.
Tigers Bullpen Gets The Best Of Guardians
Typically, the Guardians' bullpen lights out when it comes down to the final innings of a game. However, Detroit’s relievers iced the game during the st
Tyler Holton, Alex Fuedo, and Jason Foley combined to pitch the final three innings and only gave up one hit and one earned run.
Cleveland even had a chance in the ninth inning to tie or win the game, but they came up short.