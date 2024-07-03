Three Observations from Guardians Walk Off Win Over White Sox, 7-6
The Cleveland Guardians won an exciting series opener against the Chicago White Sox, which ended in a walk-off for Bo Naylor.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland’s latest victory, 7-6.
Carlos Carrasco Brings The Swing And Miss
Carlos Carrasco was extremely sharp with his pitches against the White Sox and finished with seven strikeouts and one walk after 6.0 innings of work. Cookie threw 71 percent (50 out of 70) of his pitches for strikes, with 10 of those pitches being swings and misses.
However, filling up the zone has its disadvantages. Carrasco gave up three runs which all came via the long ball. Andrew Vaughn hit a solo shot at the top of the first, and Luis Robert Jr. hit a two-run home run at the top of the sixth.
Still, giving up a couple of home runs is better than allowing the opponent to rack up the pitch count by stringing hits together.
Guardians Elite Defense
Cleveland finds itself in first place in the division thanks to their offense and bullpen. However, we can’t forget how great of an elite defensive team the Guardians are too.
Reigning Platinum Glove winner Andres Gimenez teamed up with Tyler Freeman and Austin Hedges to pull off yet another textbook relay in the second inning, and they threw out Paul Dejong at the plate.
Gimenez had to make a perfect throw and Hedges had to be in the right position to get the out. Stealing this run away from the White Sox came back to help the Guards in a big way, with Cleveland only winning by one.
Bo Calls Game
Cleveland’s bullpen uncharacteristically gave up a three-run lead to the White Sox as Chicago came back to tie the game at six in the bottom of the seventh. The score would remain tied heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Bo Naylor pinch hit for Hedges in the bottom of the ninth and ended up getting the walk-off sacrifice fly, which allowed Gimenez to score the winning run from third.
Credit to Bo for staying patient and calm at the plate. He’s struggled at times on offense this season, but has been seeing the ball a lot better as of late. I game-winning at-bat such as this one can do a ton for his confidence moving forward.