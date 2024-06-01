Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Nationals, 3-2
Another win and another series victory are in the books for the Cleveland Guardians as they won the second game of their series against the Washington Nationals, 3-2.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland’s ninth consecutive win at home.
Get On Base, Put The Ball In Play
The Guardians’ first two runs didn’t come on the flashiest of plays, but they counted nonetheless.
Cleveland had the bases loaded in the top of the first inning with Kyle Manzardo at the plate. Manzardo hit a towering fly ball to left field that got caught in between Eddie Rosario, Ildemaro Vargas, and Luis Garcia Jr. The ball fell between those three which allowed Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to score.
While the Guardians did catch a break here, they worked two straight walks to get themselves in this position in the first place. Just get on base, put the ball in play and good things will happen.
Bullpen’s Big Day
Ben Lively wasn’t as sharp as he’s been in past starts. That is saying something considering he only allowed two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings of work. The Guardians had a one-run lead when they turned the game over to their bullpen and they completed their job to perfection leading to another Guardians victory.
Tim Herrin (0.1 IP), Scott Barlow (1.0 IP), Hunter Gaddis (1.0 IP), and Emmanuel Clase (1.0 IP) combined to give up just one hit, one walk, two strikeouts, and no runs scoring from the sixth inning on.
Cleveland’s bullpen looked like they needed a reset after their series against the Colorado Rockies and this game proves that the group is back on track.
Home Field Advantage
The Guardians have now won nine straight games at Progressive Field and Stephen Vogt is attributing the success at home to the effect the crowd has had in each game.
“I think the fans are creating a home-field advantage for us. I really do,” said Vogt after the game. “The crowds have been loud, they’re into it, we feed off of it. It’s fun. When you play in front of a fun atmosphere that’s rooting for you, it gives you energy.”
That impact was clearly felt as the 36,725 fans (the largest crowd of the season) cheered for Ramirez as he scored from second on a passed ball.