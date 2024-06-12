Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Reds, 5-3
The Cleveland Guardians started off the 2024 Ohio Cup with a win over the Cincinnati Reds in enemy territory. The Reds may have struck first, but the Guardians quickly bounced back and won by a final score of 5-3.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland’s latest win.
Steven Kwan’s Greatness
Steven Kwan being one of the top hitters in baseball isn’t breaking news to anyone at this point. But sometimes we do have to take a step back and appreciate how good he is and what we’re watching.
Kwan had another three-hit game against the Reds with two of those being doubles. The only at-bat Kwan didn’t get a hit in ended with a walk. The two-run double he hit in the top of the third inning gave the Guardians the lead and they never looked back after that.
Better At-Bats From Bo
Bo Naylor has struggled at the plate this season but he put together a productive night on offense in Cleveland’s win. He was on base three times which included two hits and a walk.
His most impressive hit was a line drive down the right field foul line in his first at-bat. Bo jogged into second base with a double and Brayan Rocchio advanced to third on the hit. This perfectly set up Kwan to drive both of them in with an RBI double away from his own.
Bo looked much more patient at the plate in this game than he has in the past weeks and that alone can help this Guardians offense score more runs.
Sam Hentges Shuts Down Reds
Cleveland’s bullpen was once again incredible and was the difference-maker in their win over Cincinnati. The biggest standout from the reliever group was Sam Hentges.
The lefty pitched 1.1 innings, didn’t allow a base runner, and struck the last three batters he saw. Hedges did all of that and threw just 19 pitches.
Hentges has battled injuries each of the last two seasons, but Tuesday night was a reminder of the dominant pitcher he can be when he’s fully healthy.
Honorable Mention: Tyler Freeman’s Defense
Tyler Freeman made two incredible catches that may have saved the game for the Guardians early on. Check out this story for a better breakdown of Freeman’s defense from this win.