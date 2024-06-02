Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Nationals, 5-2
The Cleveland Guardians may have won the series, but the Washington Nationals avoided the sweep by winning the finale, 5-2.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ loss on Sunday.
Daniel Schneemann’s Impact
Daniel Schneemann made his much anticipated major league debut on Sunday afternoon and he didn’t disappoint.
The 27-year-old hit a two-run RBI double on the first big league pitch he saw which was a great first impression to make. Schneemann lined out his second time up, but his exit velocity was 107.1 mph off the bat, and the ball had a .650 xBA. It may have been an out, but seeing him make hard contact like this in his first big league game is certainly encouraging.
Schneemann could find himself with a regular role with the Guardians if he keeps impacting the ball as he did on Sunday.
Sam Hentges' Strong Appearance
Carlos Carrasco struggled in his start against the Nationals and Sam Hentges was tasked with coming in and giving the Gurdians a multi-innings effort.
Hetnges looked sharp in his 2.0 innings and didn't give up a run, hit, or walk and struck out one batter.
Aggressive Guardians Hitters
The Guardians were aggressive against starting pitcher Jake Irvin and it didn’t work out for them. Irvin managed to strike out six Cleveland hitters in his 6.0 innings of work while the Guardians Wiffed at 11 of his pitches, six of them being curveballs.
This gameplan didn’t pan out on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it’s something the Guardians need to abandon.