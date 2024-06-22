Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Blue Jays, 7-1
The Cleveland Guardians’ offense stayed hot as they took the series opener from the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-1.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ latest victory.
Carlos Carrasco Turns Back The Clock
Carlos Carrasco struggled against the Blue Jays last weekend, however, Friday night was an entirely different story. He pitched 6.0 innings, gave up one earned run, issued no walks, and struck out seven batters.
The biggest difference with this start compared to the past is that Cookie was aggressive with his pitches. 73 percent (58 out of 79) of Carrasco’s pitches were strikes and he was getting ahead early in counts.
Carrasco may not have the same velocity as he did years ago, but he still knows how to pitch in a big-league game.
Guardians' Big Second Inning
All of Cleveland’s offense came in a seven-run second inning. Blue Jays starter, Yariel Rodriguez lost his command and, credit to the Guardians, they didn’t help him one bit. Cleveland was patient with their at-bats and found themselves sending 13 hitters to the plate in the inning.
Austin Hedges broke the game wind open hitting a single down the left field line spring two runs.
In total, the Guardians saw 70 pitches from Toronto pitching in their big second inning. That’s the most pitches seen in an inning since 2014 and just the tenth 70+ pitch inning since 2000, per Sarah Langs.
Brayan Rocchio's Defense
Brayan Rocchio’s defense keeps getting better every day. He made two highlight plays at shortstop on Friday night stealing two hits from Blue Jays hitters.
There were questions heading into the season about whether Rocchio would be able to handle shortstop defensively. All of those have been put to rest.