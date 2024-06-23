Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Blue Jays, 6-3
The Cleveland Guardians clinched another series win on Saturday as they took down the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-3.
Here are three takeaways and observations from Cleveland’s latest win.
An Aggressive Ben Lively
Ben Lively followed in the footsteps of Cleveland’s previous two starters and was ultra-aggresses with his pitches against Toronto.
The Guardians starter threw 69 percent (57-of-82) of his pitches as strikes and had multiple 0-2 and 1-2 counts. Throwing this many strikes comes with its drawbacks. Lively did give up two solo home runs to Davis Schneider and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but they didn’t come back to hurt him in the end.
Lively finished with 5.2 innings pitched, three hits, two earned runs, two walks, and four strikeouts in yet another good start for the veteran arm.
Daniel Schneemann’s Defense
Daniel Schneemann has made a strong impression at the plate since being called up three weeks ago, but the utility player is also an incredible defender no matter where he plays in the field. This skill was on display in Cleveland’s victory on Saturday.
Schneemann made an incredible jumping catch-up against the center field wall and stole a hit away.
Home Run-Hitting Offense
The Guardians scored six runs on Saturday and they all came via the long ball. Bo Naylor, Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, and Schneemann also hit home run pitches and this was the difference maker in the win.
Maybe it’s the hot summer weather or the new wind tunnel at Progressive Field leading to so many more home runs for the Guardians. But Kwan emphasized after the game that the team is putting a bigger emphasis on impacting the ball and it’s clearly paying off for this team.