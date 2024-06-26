Three Observations From The Guardians Victory Over Orioles, 10-8
What a game and what a win! The Cleveland Guardians clinched a series victory over the Baltimore Orioles with a 10-8 win.
Here are three observations and takeaway from the Guardians latest victory.
Bo Naylor’s Big Impact
Bo Naylor, have a game!
The Guardians overall had an offensive explosion against Baltimore pitching, but no one arguably had a bigger game than Bo did at the plate. The younger Naylor brother went three for four at the dish, recorded an RBI, and scored three of the Guardians’ 10 runs.
His first pump after hitting an RBI triple in the eighth inning summed up a fantastic Cleveland win.
This is the Bo Naylor that fans were begging the front office to call up last year and he’s finally figured his swing out.
Pedro Avila Comes Up Clutch
We need to give a lot of credit to Pedro Avila for this win. The long reliever came into the game in relief of Logan Allen and Avila and, as Stephen Vogt said postgame, perfectly bridged the gap to the rest of the bullpen.
Avila pitched 2.1 innings, gave up no hits, and didn’t give up a run which helped the Guardians hold onto their earlier lead.
Avila may not be used to hitting in super high-leverage innings this season, but he did tonight and it was a crucial piece to the victory.
A Perfect Relay
The Guardians' offense will get a lot ofattention after this win, but the defense was also spectacular.
The Orioles tried to take a lead in the bottom of the second inning on a Ryan Mountcastle double. However, Tyler Freeman, Andres Giemenz, and Bo teamed up to pull off a perfect relay to tag the runner out at home.
It's play such as this one that show why the Guardians' style of baseball can lead to sustainable winning. They're an all around great baseball team with many strengths.