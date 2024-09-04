Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Royals, 7-1
The Cleveland Guardians are getting back on track, which should be a scary sight for the rest of MLB. On Tuesday evening, they took down the Kansas City Royals, 7-1, and clinched a series victory over the team that was trailing them in the division.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland's latest win.
Tanner Bibee
Another night and another tremendous starter from a Guardians pitcher. This time, it was Tanner Bibee who put together a stellar performanve against the Royals.
Bibee pitched 6.0 innings, gave up two hits, allowed one earned run, struck out six hitters, and walked three batters.
The only real trouble he found himself in was in the sixth inning when he loaded the bases with no outs. Cleveland had just a two-run lead, and Kansas City threatened to put up some crooked numbers. However, he escaped the jam like a true ace and only gave up one run.
Bibee typically relies on his slider to get strikeouts, but he opted to rely heavily on his fastball in this start instead. This pitch has a total of 11 swings and misses, as Bibee just threw it right past his opponent.
Kyle Manzardo Proving He Belongs
Kyle Manzardo has made an immediate on the Guardians since being called up on Sunday. Cleveland's designated hitter went 3-for-4 on Tuesday against the Royals, including another extra-base hit. That hit even came off an offspeed pitch, something he struggled with in the minors this season.
The Guardians' lineup just feels so much deeper, with Manzardo hitting in the middle of it. Sure, he will still go through growing pains, but it's clear that development needs to happen at the major league level.
Brayan Rocchio
Brayan Rocchio has been more of a defensive specialist for the Guardians this season. However, moments like Tuesday night have still demonstrated his offensive potential.
Rocchio hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, giving the Guardians a three-run lead and essentially ending the Royals' hope for a comeback. Then, in the eighth inning, Cleveland's shortstop worked a walk with the bases loaded, giving him another RBI on the night.
This was a big win for the Guardians, and they never would've been able to win without Rocchio's impact.