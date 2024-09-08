Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Dodgers, 4-0
After an impressive win in the series opener, the Cleveland Guardians lost their next two games with the Los Angeles Dodgers. LA clinched a series victory on Sunday with a 4-2 victory.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland's loss.
Tanner Bibee
Tanner Bibee's start was moved up to Sunday because of the team scratching Alex Cobb from his start on Saturday
All things considered, Bibee had a solid start against arguably baseball's best lineup. He threw 5.0 innings, allowed two earned runs, walked three batters, and recorded four strikeouts.
Bibee once again relied on his four-seam fastball, complimenting that with his slider. The right-hander has typically used his slider as his go-to pitch but found success throwing in his last start, throwing a heavy amount of heaters against the Kansas City Royals.
The only reason Bibee didn't go longer in the game is that the Dodgers started to work longer at bats which spiked his pitch count. Bibee also loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth, but he only gave up one-run.
Missed Opportunities For The Guardians
Jack Flaherty was dealing against the Guardians, giving up just seven hits in 4.1 innings of work. However, even when Cleveland did get runners on the base, they couldn't get them across.
The Guardians were 2-for-8 with RISP and left seven runners on base. This was a theme for Cleveland throughout the series, and it came back to hurt them in a big way.
It's hard to win games when you don't take advantage of your opportunities.
Andres Gimenez Stays Hot
One bright spot from Sunday's game was Andres Gimenez, who has now recorded a hit in 12 of his last 14 games. Gimenez was 0-for-3 heading into the ninth inning but got on base via a single to right field.
Gimenez's hot streak is coming at the perfect time for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is still searching for his swing in the leadoff spot and Gimenez is settling nicely behind him batting second.
If Kwan's offense eventually comes back around, Cleveland could have a dangerous first three hitters with Kwan, Gimenez, and Jose Ramirez.