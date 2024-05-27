Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Rockies, 8-6
The Cleveland Guardians’ winning streak had to come to an end at some point. The Colorado Rockies were the ones to snap that streak on Monday taking down Cleveland, 8-6.
Here are a few of the big takeaways and observations from the Guardians' loss.
Coors Field Affect
Coors Field has a notorious reputation for how the ball travels due to the high elevation of Denver. This effect was present from the very first inning.
Ryan McMahon hit a high fly ball to left fielder David Fry (who isn’t typically an outfielder) and he was tasked with tracking it down. He recorded the putout, but it was clear Fry was shocked by how the ball traveled.
Will Brennan also was a victim of this factor. Sean Bouchard hit a ball that ended up sailing over Brennan’s head in right field. Brennan’s first instinct was to take a step in, which would have been the right move at any other ballpark. However, this miscue allowed the Rockies to score their first run of the game.
This will be a factor the Guardians have to consider through the next two games of the series.
Guardians Need To Get Josh Naylor Going
Cleveland’s offense has been rolling over the last few weeks, but Josh Naylor continues to find himself in a slump. He was 3-for-38 over the last 10 games coming into Monday and went 0-for-5 in the series opener.
The Guardians need to figure out a way to get him going if they want their winning ways to be sustainable.
Familiar Struggles For Xzavion Curry
Xzavion Curry looked sharp through the first three innings and his first time through the Rockies’ order. However, once the fourth inning came around he struggled with his command and Colorado took advantage of it scoring six runs in the inning.
The long ball has also been an issue for Curry this season. He gave up a three-run homer to Charlie Blackmon in the fourth inning on Sunday and also gave up one to Mark Vientos in his start against the New York Mets last week.
This isn’t an issue exclusive to the last two starts in the Big Leagues. He’s also given up 11 home runs over his seven starts at Triple-A this season.