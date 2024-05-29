Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Rockies, 13-7
The Cleveland Guardians get back in the win column after they took down the Colorado Rockies, 13-7, in game two of their three-game set.
Here are three takeaways and observations from their victory.
The Good And Bad From Triston McKenzie
The Good:
Triston McKenzie pitched 5.0 innings and struck out nine Rockie hitters setting a season high. His curveball especially was working well as nine of 17 Whiffs came from that pitch. McKenzie is at his best when his offspeed pitches are working so it was great to see him find this success.
The Bad:
The only runs McKenzie gave up were by the long ball. Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning and Elehuris Montero hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The long ball has been a struggle for McKenzie this season and he’s now given up a combined six homers in his last three starts.
Kyle Manzardo
Kyle Manzardo finished the night going 3-for-5 from the plate and drove in one of Cleveland’s runs. All of his hits were pulled to right-field which is an indication that a hitter is locked in.
Manzardo went through an adjustment period when he got called up, but he’s now recorded a hit in eight of his last nine games.
David Fry, Jose Ramirez - What More Is There To Say?
Jose Ramirez started off the game with a two-run homer and immediately set the tone for the rest of the night. This is now J-Ram’s third homer of the road trip and 12th in the month of May. The streak he’s on is truly remarkable and there’s not much more that can be said about it.
Outside of Ramirez, the only other player who’s been just as hot at the plate is David Fry. Fry provided some more heroics in game two of this series with a monster three-run homer in the top of the seventh. The Guardians never lost the lead after this homer and Fry shouldn’t lose his spot in the everyday lineup.