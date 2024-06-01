Three Observations From Guardians Victory Over Nationals, 7-1
The Cleveland Guardians found themselves back in the win column after they took the series opener from the Washington Nationals on Friday night, 7-1.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland’s latest win at Progressive Field.
Tanner Bibee Fills Up Strike Zone
The Guardians needed a solid outing from one of their starting pitchers after their series in Colorado. Tanner Bibee provided just that on Friday as he pitched 6.1 innings, struck out seven batters, gave up one earned run, and issued one walk.
The key to this start was his command. Bibee threw 89 pitches against the Nationals with 67 percent of those being strikes. Having a strong command like this is crucial for getting deep into games and Bibee proved that on Friday.
Steven Kwan’s Hamstring Holds Up
It felt like Steven Kwan was getting his recently healed hamstring tested in every inning. He tracked down numerous fly balls in left field and ran all over the base paths scoring two of Cleveland’s seven runs.
Kwan said after the game he “definitely felt that month away,” but it certainly didn’t seem that way from afar.
Hustle Changes Everything
Josh Naylor hit a soft ground ball to third base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was a tailor-made double play ball and the Nationals did end up getting the force out at second. However, Naylor hustled out of the box and was safe at first. This allowed a run to score but also set up the biggest play of the game.
David Fry was the batter after Naylor and immediately hit a three-run homer to give the Guardians a five-run lead at the time and blow the game wide open. This homer was undoubtedly the play that sealed the win for Cleveland, but it would never come to fruition without Naylor’s hustle just a few pitches before.