Travis Bazzana Fuels Guardians Minor League Affiliate To Playoff Win
Travis Bazzana has had quite an exciting summer. Some of his biggest moments include playing in the College World Series, being drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Guardians, and meeting superstar and future teammate Jose Ramirez after officially joining the organization.
However, the baseball season isn't over yet, and Bazzana's Lake County Captains (High-A) are still in an intense postseason fight.
The Captains took on the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night in the Midwest League Championship Series but found themselves down 4-1 halfway through the game. That's when Bazzana mania started.
Cleveland's top prospect absolutely crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to fuel the Captains' eventual comeback. This made it a 4-2 ballgame.
Then, Bazzana found himself at the plate in the sixth inning with the game tied 4-4. Even down in the count 0-2 and two outs, Bazzana found a way to put a nice swing on a pitch and took the opposite way for a base hit. This scored the go-ahead run, and Lake County never looked back.
Bazzana, desverdly so, was hyped after hitting in the eventual winning run.
It's awesome to watch Bazzana make an impact and show so much passion for his team in these high-leverage situations. Hopefully, these are the same scenes we'll see play out, only this time in a Guardians jersey, sooner rather than later.
Now that the Captains have taken care of the Dragons, they'll go on to play the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) in a best-of-three series.