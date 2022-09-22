Triston McKenzie Joins An Elite Group Of Cleveland Pitchers

Wednesday night's game in Chicago was a fun one for a lot of reasons. The offense was running up the score and taking advantage of some shotty defense.

Then there was what Triston McKenzie did on the mound against a White Sox team that looks absolutely depleted in every way.

He also made quite a bit of history with this start as well.

The first group McKenzie is a part of is Cleveland pitchers who have 13+ strikeouts with 0 walks in a start all time. He has done it twice and he joined Shane Bieber (2020, 2019), Corey Kluber (2015), Sam McDowell (1970, 1968), Luis Tiant (1968), Sonny Siebert (1967), and Guy Morton (1916) who have done this in their career.

Not a bad set of names to be next to.

The other group that McKenzie joins are Cleveland pitchers with 10+ strikeouts and no walks in a single game all time. Kluber has 10, Bieber has four, and now McKenzie has four as well.

However, three of McKenzie's four games have come this season. We're still just getting a glimpse of what we could see from him down the line.

McKenzie's 2022 season continues to be a breakout year for the young pitcher. It seems like we're talking about a new stat or new historical group he's a part of after every start he makes.

He's going to be a huge part of this team for years to come.

-----

Read More:

WATCH: Will Brennan Gets His First Major League Hit In Debut

Will The Guardians Try Gabriel Arias At A New Position?

Will Brennan To Make Major League Debut And Gabriel Arias Promoted As Guardians Make Roster Moves

Guardians Farm Report: Lake County And Lynchburg Suffer Playoff Defeats Tuesday

Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation