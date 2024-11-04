Cleveland Baseball Insider

Two Guardians Named 2024 AL Silver Slugger Award Finalists

Cleveland's José Ramírez and Josh Naylor had productive seasons at the plate during the 2024 campaign.

Logan Potosky

Jun 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) celebrates with third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) celebrates with third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
On Sunday night, the Cleveland Guardians received a pair of individual defensive honors, as second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan each won their third consecutive American League Gold Glove Award.

Now, Cleveland has a chance to bring home a pair of individual offensive accolades as well.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that third baseman José Ramírez and first baseman Josh Naylor have been named 2024 American League Silver Slugger Award finalists.

This year, Ramírez had an offensive season that was the first of its kind in MLB history. The 32-year-old led MLB third basemen in: hits (173), runs (114), total bases (333), home runs (39), RBI (118), stolen bases (41), slugging percentage (.537), and OPS (.872), while also leading qualified MLB third basemen in fewest strikeouts (82). He also led AL third basemen in batting average (.279) and doubles (39).

He is joined by Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros as finalists for the AL third baseman honor. Ramírez seeks his fifth career Silver Slugger Award.

Jun 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) celebrates with third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Naylor had one of the best offensive seasons of his career. The 27-year-old's 31 home runs (most among AL first basemen), 108 RBI (most among MLB first basemen), 257 total bases (second among AL first basemen), 84 runs (second among AL first basemen), and 58 walks were all career-highs. He also ranked fourth among AL first basemen with 137 hits.

He is joined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and Carlos Santana of the Minnesota Twins as finalists for the AL first baseman honor. Naylor seeks his first career Silver Slugger Award.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 12 at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.

Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

