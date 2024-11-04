Two Guardians Named 2024 AL Silver Slugger Award Finalists
On Sunday night, the Cleveland Guardians received a pair of individual defensive honors, as second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan each won their third consecutive American League Gold Glove Award.
Now, Cleveland has a chance to bring home a pair of individual offensive accolades as well.
On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that third baseman José Ramírez and first baseman Josh Naylor have been named 2024 American League Silver Slugger Award finalists.
This year, Ramírez had an offensive season that was the first of its kind in MLB history. The 32-year-old led MLB third basemen in: hits (173), runs (114), total bases (333), home runs (39), RBI (118), stolen bases (41), slugging percentage (.537), and OPS (.872), while also leading qualified MLB third basemen in fewest strikeouts (82). He also led AL third basemen in batting average (.279) and doubles (39).
He is joined by Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros as finalists for the AL third baseman honor. Ramírez seeks his fifth career Silver Slugger Award.
Naylor had one of the best offensive seasons of his career. The 27-year-old's 31 home runs (most among AL first basemen), 108 RBI (most among MLB first basemen), 257 total bases (second among AL first basemen), 84 runs (second among AL first basemen), and 58 walks were all career-highs. He also ranked fourth among AL first basemen with 137 hits.
He is joined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and Carlos Santana of the Minnesota Twins as finalists for the AL first baseman honor. Naylor seeks his first career Silver Slugger Award.
The winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 12 at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.