Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series

All game two needed was a little umpire drama to spice it up, and that's exactly what happened.

In the twelfth inning, Oscar Gonzalez got hit by a pitch and took first. Andres Gimenez was the next man up and it appeared he was also hit by a pitch, however, it just missed.

But the home plate umpire never clearly said if Gimenez swung or not. So, when Gimenez struck out, he thought it was only strikeout two. He motioned for Gonzalez to run to third so he did.

The call ended up standing as a strikeout, but Terry Francona was clearly frustrated and came out to argue it. Thankfully, he didn't get tossed.

It certainly looked like Gimenez swung at the pitch that was called the strike. But this is the playoffs, the umpire needs to be clear about whatever the call is. Frustration must've been building too because there have been some questionable calls in the strike zone for both teams.

The regular season was full of a tone of drama from umpires and it's disappointing that it's transitioned into the playoffs too.

